Nvidia RTX 4090 tests suggest 60% faster speeds than RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU testing is underway, and benchmarks point towards 60% faster speeds than the RTX 3090 Ti. The RTX 4000 flagship also outpaces the RTX 3090 by an even greater margin, but the stats don’t necessarily paint a true gaming PC performance picture.

Geekbench tests put the RTX 4090 to work within a powerhouse rig, complete with a Ryzen 9 7950X gaming CPU and 32GB DDR5 memory (via Wccftech). As a result, the RTX 4000 GPU was able to achieve a CUDA score of 417,713. Additional benchmarks bump that figure to 424,332 – around 62% higher than the RTX 3090.

The RTX 4090’s CUDA score theoretically places a significant performance gap between Lovelace and Ampere, and it’s potentially 75% quicker than a regular RTX 3090. However, it takes more than raw GPU power to make it on the best graphics card list, and additional review testing should help provide realistic gaming PC performance impressions.

The RTX 4090 is scheduled to arrive on October 12, so we’ll uncover the RTX 4000 GPU’s true abilities soon enough. While the flagship’s debut is imminent, you’ll need to wait till November for RTX 4080 cards, and the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 might not arrive until 2023.

If you’re holding out for a new entry-level GPU, you could opt for an Intel Arc GPU, as the A770 trades blows with the RTX 3090. That said, lower spec RTX 4000 cards will come equipped with DLSS 3.0, a new version of the GeForce AI upscaler that’ll help you boost fps even higher at lofty resolutions.