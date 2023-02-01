First Nvidia RTX 4090 gaming laptop arrives with a lofty price

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 gaming laptop options are rolling onto the scene, and Gigabyte Aorus 17X listings have made their way to Amazon. While the best graphics card contender at its core is arguably the star of the show, the rest of its specs pack a premium punch, but its price will make your wallet weep.

It takes more than a high-end graphics card to make it into the best gaming laptop ring, but Gigabyte’s first RTX 4090 machine has a lot going on under the hood. The portable powerhouse pairs Nvidia’s GeForce card with a 24-core Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a generous 2TB M.2 SSD that’ll hold a chunk of your Steam library. Capping the beefy ensemble off is a 17.3-inch 240Hz 1440p display that’ll help the GPU within strut its stuff – especially if you’re looking to play the best FPS games on the go.

Impressive, right? Well, new releases are more ravenous than ever, and if Forspoken system requirements are anything to go by, you’ll need beefy PC specs to run Square Enix’s roleplaying romp at 60fps. Same applies if you’re planning on using the best Dead Space remake settings while out and about, as our tests suggest it even stresses out a desktop RTX 4080.

Gigabyte’s chonky specs naturally come with a few caveats, particularly when it comes to portability. To harness the machine’s power away from your desk, you’ll have to lug its 2.8kg body around, and its 330W power supply isn’t dainty either. It also comes in at $3,899 USD, so if you don’t need a portable rig, you could probably build a fully-fledged RTX 4090 gaming PC for less.

The Aorus 17X will ship starting February 8, but Gigabyte currently has an ‘out of stock’ sign hanging on its Amazon listing (via Videocardz). That date happens to be the official launch date for RTX 4090 laptops across the board, and we’ll likely see additional manufacturers like Asus, Alienware, Razer, and MSI enter the fold soon.

Holding off for something cheaper? Nvidia says GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 laptops will rock up on February 22, with budget models starting at $999 USD. A tad more expensive than RTX 3050 predecessors, but exclusive features like DLSS 3 could sway enthusiasts to spend a bit extra.