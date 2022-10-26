Your next gaming laptop could pack an Nvidia RTX 4090, with a catch

The idea of fitting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 into a gaming laptop may sound absurd (because it is), but this apparently isn’t stopping team green from trying. Well, sort of, as these mobile models may not use the same GPU die found in their desktop counterparts.

While it was a given that the Nvidia RTX 4000 series would make its way into the best gaming laptop models, team green has thus far been silent on its plans to bring its Lovelace pixel pushers to the mobile market.

Now, a slide posted by leaker hw_reveal (via Videocardz) appears to confirm that the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4060 may soon find their way into portable PCs.

However, the best graphics card in this lineup may be built using a ‘GN21-X11’ GPU die, which kopite7kimi claims is based on the same AD103 chip found in the RTX 4080, not the AD102 used in the RTX 4090. This step down pattern appears to apply to the rest of the series too, but it remains to be seen how they compare to their desktop counterparts.

We can only hope that buying an AMD RDNA 3 powered laptop will be a much simpler affair, but team red is yet to formally unveil its new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, both desktop and mobile.