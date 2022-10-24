This Nvidia RTX 4090 is the greediest RTX 4000 GPU yet

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is ravenous for power, but there’s a version of the RTX 4000 graphics card that demands more juice than the rest. Developed by Colorful, the GPU in question packs an integrated watercooler and impressive RGB capabilities, both of which contribute to the gaming PC part’s monstrous needs.

According to specs for the Colorful RTX 4090 Neptune, the custom Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU wields a 630W TDP (via Videocardz). To satiate the card’s power cravings, the AIB partner recommends using a 1,000W PSU, meaning even the best power supply out there could fall short.

For context, the Asus TUF model tested in our RTX 4090 review has a 450W TDP, so it’s needless to say Colorful’s take on the best graphics card contender is a glutton. That said, the GPU’s AIO cooler saps more power than traditional a traditional fan setup, as it’ll run even while your system is idle.

It’s worth noting that most RTX 4090 cards stick with reference TDP, so you won’t necessarily have to pick up an expensive PSU with a higher wattage. However, the custom Colorful GPU’s lofty specs may help provide a glimpse of things to come, as future Nvidia flagship products like the RTX 4090 Ti may arrive with similar requirements.

So, if you’re looking to build the best gaming PC and boost fps further than before, you might want to consider picking up a new PSU. Sure, it’ll hurt your wallet, but at least you won’t be caught out when picking up a custom RTX 4000 graphics card down the line.