Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 may be twice as fast as the RTX 3090

It’s a given that Nvidia’s upcoming Lovelace graphics cards will be more powerful than their current Ampere counterparts, but more information is emerging on just how much more powerful they’ll be as we draw closer to the RTX 4000 release date. Now, new leaks suggest the GeForce RTX 4090 will offer a generational performance leap over the company’s current flagship GPU, the RTX 3090.

Sources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead (MLID) are highly confident that RTX 4090 cards built with the full AD102 GPU die will boost fps in videogames using standard rasterization by 80-110%, compared to the RTX 3090. We can also expect ray tracing performance to “at least double”, but MLID is unable to provide any exact metrics at this point in time.

However, in its bid to create the best graphics card in its Lovelace lineup, it appears that Nvidia may push the RTX 4090’s TDP up to an alarmingly high 450-600W. So, don’t be too surprised if you need to upgrade your gaming PC with a pricey power supply if you snag yourself team green’s soon-to-be most powerful pixel pusher.

MLID also shares Nvidia has vastly improved the memory controllers for RTX 4000 and appears to be designing them in a way that they’ll support GDDR7 VRAM, despite the fact that Micron has yet to finalise the memory specification.

With RTX 4000 cards potentially featuring up to 71% more CUDA cores and a distinctly bigger L2 cache, Nvidia appears to be crafting some serious competition for RDNA 3 AMD Radeon and Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards. We can’t wait to see all three manufacturers duke it out, as they all compete with one another for GPU supremacy later this year.