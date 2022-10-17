CableMod GPU adapter solves poor Nvidia RTX 4090 port placement

The Nvidia RTX 4090 may be top of the pile when it comes to GPU performance, but its poor power supply port placement has caught some flack from reviewers and users alike. Enter CableMod, who believes it may have the solution to this annoying problem with everyone’s least favourite kind of accessory: an adapter.

Adapter animosity aside, the ‘CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter’ looks to be a cut above the dumb dongles you may be accustomed to. It snugly clips on to the PCIe Gen 5 power cable that comes with the RTX 4090, enabling it to be plugged in at a 90-degree angle.

This addresses potential issues with clearance between Nvidia’s best graphics card and your case’s side panel, in addition to alleviating any wear and tear from wire bending.

While this is great news for those with the best power supply, it’s rather absurd to think that third-party solutions like this almost feel needed on a $1,600 device. That’s to say nothing of the unruly army of extra cords you’ll need to wrestle with if you have an older PSU, as we noted in our RTX 4090 review.

There’s currently no word on how much the CableMod adapter will cost, but you can sign up here to be notified as soon as the pre-sale goes live on October 31. Even if you’re not planning on grabbing the GeForce flagship, it could make a great accessory for the RTX 4080 or any of the other RTX 4000 series graphics cards.