Nvidia RTX 4090 – release date, price, spec, and benchmarks

The Nvidia RTX 4090 looks to be a strong best graphics card contender, and it could shake up the gaming PC scene as we know it. While the green team is still focussing on its GeForce RTX 3000 series, the prospect of playing the latest Steam games on a GPU twice as fast as the RTX 3090 is undeniably exciting.

The idea of an RTX 4090 GPU might feel like a pipedream at the moment, as GPU and CPU shortages are still hampering rig upgrades across the globe. Thankfully, Nvidia looks set to ride the out of stock storm head-on, as it has already spent $10 billion securing RTX 4000 components. Availability is one thing, but increased demand has also led to rocketing GPU prices, and crypto mining enthusiasts are willing to pay a pretty penny.

If you’re planning on picking up a next-gen GPU, you’ll want to learn as much as you can about Nvidia’s next flagship graphics card. Since we’re a helpful bunch, we’ve been keeping our ear to the ground to pick up any RTX 4090 price, release date, and spec information that’s rumbling around the rumour mill.

Here’s everything we know about Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU:

Nvidia RTX 4090 price

Nvidia hasn’t provided an official RTX 4090 price yet, but that hasn’t stopped predictions from pouring in. While you should take any word of any RTX 4000 MSRP with a grain of salt, YouTuber Graphically Challenged believes the 4090 could set you back $1,899 USD. For context, the current-gen RTX 3090 comes in at $1,499.00 USD, meaning you might have to fork out more for your next flagship graphics card.

It’s worth mentioning that Asus, Gigabyte, and EVGA RTX 4090 variants will likely cost significantly more, especially if current board partner price trends continue. At the moment, third-party RTX 3090 cards come in at over $2,000 USD, but there is evidence to suggest that GPUs are finally getting cheaper, so perhaps we’ll see some reasonable price tags attached to next-gen RTX models.

Nvidia RTX 4090 release date

It’s widely believed that Nvidia will unveil its RTX 4090 GPU this year, but the company hasn’t given us an official RTX 4000 release date. Typically, the green team releases a new graphics card architecture every two years, and the Ampere RTX 3000 series celebrates its second birthday in 2022. With this in mind, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that we might see RTX 4070. RTX 4080, and RTX 4090 cards pop up soon, and reliable insider information adds credibility to such claims.

Lovelace will be available in September. https://t.co/21gkJrmXLu — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 23, 2022

According to industry insider Greymon55, Nvidia Lovelace graphics cards like the RTX 4090 will be available in September. This suggests that the company could officially announce its next-gen GPU lineup this summer, lining up nicely with events like Summer Game Fest.

Nvidia RTX 4090 specs

Insider information suggests the RTX 4090 will use an AD102 GPU, featuring up to 71% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3000 series. While Nvidia’s fabrication is currently handled by Samsung, the company will reportedly switch to TSMC 5nm process nodes for its next-gen lineup.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 specs VRAM (GDDR6X) 24GB CUDA cores 18,432 Ray tracing cores 144 Tensor Cores 576 Bus Width 384

The RTX 4090 will also come armed with a 12-pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector, capable of delivering 600W over a single cable. Naturally, this means you’ll likely need to use an adapter to ensure compatibility, as most PSUs use a 6+2 pin configuration.

Nvidia RTX 4090 benchmarks

As you’d expect, Nvidia is keeping its RTX 4090 specs under wraps, but leaks paint a picture of the GPU’s abilities. Sources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead say we can expect “at least double” performance compared to an RTX 3090, but we’ll need to get our hands on the card before knowing if this holds true.

This is sure to please anyone aiming to boost fps beyond the current-gen ceiling, but reaching such great heights comes with power consumption caveats. The insider Greymon55 believes the AD102 chip could have a TGP range of 850W, something that may force enthusiasts to pick up a pricey PSU.

