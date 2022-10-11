Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews – our roundup of the critics’ verdicts

Critics are now publishing their RTX 4090 reviews, and it looks like the new GeForce flagship is pushing the GPU performance ceiling to new heights

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Updated:

Gaming hardwareNvidia

Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews are piling in ahead of the graphics card’s release date, with less than 24 hours to go until you can grab an RTX 4000 GPU for your gaming PC. While team green has already shared internal benchmarks for its new pixel pushers, we can now see how well its performance claims hold up under critics’ scrutiny.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 could be the best graphics card to launch this generation, but we won’t know for sure until AMD RDNA 3 GPUs arrive later this year.

That said, there’s still plenty to love about team green’s new pixel pushers, including support for Nvidia DLSS 3.0, which promises to boost fps higher than ever before thanks to its new ‘Frame Generation’ tech.

Without further ado, let’s check out those Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews:

Critic Verdict
Ars Technica Nvidia’s biggest bargain in years
Digital Foundry A new level in graphics performance
Gamers Nexus It’s time for early RTX 3090 Ti buyers to feel really bad
Guru3D The GeForce RTX 4090 is a bit of a masterpiece and an enigma
Linus Tech Tips An upgrade that can’t be recommended in good conscience
PCWorld Fantastically, futuristically fast
TechPowerUp Impressive Performance
The Verge A 4K beast

It seems that the RTX 4090 handily beats its predecessors, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti by a significant margin. However, the lack of DisplayPort 2.0 inputs remains a strange omission considering the capabilities of this card.

We’ll have our own review of the RTX 4090 very soon, so stay tuned for more on this new generation of GeForce GPUs!

More from PCGamesN

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.