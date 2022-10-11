Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews – our roundup of the critics’ verdicts

Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews are piling in ahead of the graphics card’s release date, with less than 24 hours to go until you can grab an RTX 4000 GPU for your gaming PC. While team green has already shared internal benchmarks for its new pixel pushers, we can now see how well its performance claims hold up under critics’ scrutiny.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 could be the best graphics card to launch this generation, but we won’t know for sure until AMD RDNA 3 GPUs arrive later this year.

That said, there’s still plenty to love about team green’s new pixel pushers, including support for Nvidia DLSS 3.0, which promises to boost fps higher than ever before thanks to its new ‘Frame Generation’ tech.

Without further ado, let’s check out those Nvidia RTX 4090 reviews:

It seems that the RTX 4090 handily beats its predecessors, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti by a significant margin. However, the lack of DisplayPort 2.0 inputs remains a strange omission considering the capabilities of this card.

We’ll have our own review of the RTX 4090 very soon, so stay tuned for more on this new generation of GeForce GPUs!