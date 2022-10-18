Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti may live again at the expense of a new Titan

Just when you thought the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti was gone for good, it seems that team green may be working on plans to resurrect its previously presumed cancelled RTX 4000 flagship graphics card. However, there ain’t nothing in this world for free, and it looks like this resurrection of sorts may have come at the cost of another GeForce GPU with a much cooler name.

Yes, it seems that the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti will bear the mantle of the best graphics card in the RTX 4000 series, at least from a raw performance standpoint. Unfortunately, for those like me that yearn to see another Titan class card emerge from team green headquarters, reliable hardware leaker kopite7kimi took to Twitter to share the demise of the GPU.

Given how much performance is already available from the RTX 4000 series, as we noted in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review, it’s hard to imagine how much more powerful (or costly) of a graphics card we could expect from team green. Should it see the light of day, we can only hope reports of the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti melting itself, or the best power supply, remain in the past.

For now, the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti is nothing more than a rumour at this point, and any reports on it should be ingested with a pinch of salt. We’ll likely learn more about this GeForce goliath of sorts, if ever, following the release of AMD RDNA 3 GPUs as team green hopes to maintain its performance crown.