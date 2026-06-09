If these new Nvidia RTX 50 Super series rumors are true, it could a death knell for AMD GPUs

Nvidia could be set to release a refreshed lineup of RTX 5000 series graphics cards with more VRAM as early as the start of 2027, according to a new rumor. The RTX 50 Super series is expected to include options such as an RTX 5080 Super, RTX 5070 Ti Super, RTX 5070 Super, and RTX 5060 Super, all with significantly more VRAM than their current, non-Super variants.

For most gamers, Nvidia's updated RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti will actually be fairly insignificant, as they both have enough VRAM for any realistic gaming scenario. However, the RTX 5070 Super and RTX 5060 Super could be game changers for the industry and instant candidates for our best graphics card guide. That's because both the current RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 have a small enough amount of VRAM that it can significantly hold back performance in some games.

For instance, in our RTX 5070 review, we found that it effectively couldn't run Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, even at 1080p, when the game's maximum detail settings were used. That's because its 12GB of VRAM simply gets filled up, forcing your PC to use system memory to store data, which is far slower to access than the GPU's dedicated VRAM.

The same situation happens even more regularly with the 8GB version of the RTX 5060. In our RTX 5060 review we found it was effectively unusable on high settings with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it seriously struggled with several other games when settings were turned up, with upscaling and frame generation not able to make up the performance gap.

Back to the RTX 50 Super series, then, and these are expected to use a new 3Gb VRAM module, up from the 2Gb modules used before. This means Nvidia can effectively increase all its graphics cards' VRAM by 50% without changing anything else about them. In turn, the RTX 5060 Super is rumored to get 12GB (plenty for the resolutions and settings this GPU can run at) while the RTX 5070 Super will have 18GB.

At the top end, the RTX 5070 Ti Super and RTX 5080 Super are both expected to move from 16GB to 24GB. As mentioned, 16GB is largely enough, but 24GB will give a bit more headroom for future games, and is useful if you use your GPU for other tasks, such as local AI or application acceleration.

This new rumor comes at a time when expectations were moving towards the RTX 50 Super series not happening at all. They'd previously been rumored for a mid-to-late 2026 release, which would have aligned with the typical 12 to 18 month refresh cycle we've come to expect from graphics card makers. However, because of the current RAM price and availability crisis, the release was then rumored to be pushed back and eventually possibly cancelled altogether, in the face of a likely introduction of the RTX 60 series in 2027.

However, a few days ago, regular tech leaker, MEGAsizeGPU, posted on X saying that "RTX 50 Super is back on track. This time includes 5060 12G (or maybe it will have a new name as 5060 super )." And now we have a new post from Taiwanese tech site, Benchlife, which says, "in our understanding, the GeForce RTX 50 Super series graphics cards using 3GB GDDR7 memory chips will likely be released as early as the beginning of 2027, around CES 2027."

Not only is this a major U-turn on the rumor mill, but it couldn't have come at a worse time for AMD fans, as just yesterday all talk was of a delayed AMD RDNA 5 launch that would push back its next generation of GPUs until late 2027 or early 2028. That would mean that AMD not only continues to have no contender at the top of the GPU charts for another 18 months, but that it is likely to comprehensively lose the mid-range battle to the RTX 50 Super series and stay behind long into 2027.

However, this is all still speculation based on leaks and rumors, so take it all with a grain of salt. Both AMD and Nvidia haven't made any official statements regarding either release, and there's every chance their plans differ strongly from these rumors.