Nvidia GeForce RTX Super GPUs will reportedly launch much later than expected

A new rumor has hinted that new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Super series graphics cards, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Super, are set to launch later than expected. Despite some earlier rumors that we could be seeing these upgraded GPUs by the end of the year, or in January 2026, this latest rumor states that the launch window could be as late as May 2026.

No details about these new Nvidia graphics cards are confirmed, of course, including their existence, so it's important to take this updated rumor with a grain of salt. However, recent RTX 5080 Super launch rumors did suggest a 2026 launch was looking likely, although we were hoping for a launch early in the year, perhaps at the CES tradeshow in January. With extra VRAM rumored to be included, we're expecting these new GPUs to be serious contenders to join our best graphics card list, especially if they don't include beefed-up pricing.

This new rumor, courtesy of Taiwanese tech website Benchlife, suggests that the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Super series cards will "most likely" launch between March and May 2026, meaning a late-Q1 to early-Q2 timeframe. Previous rumors about the launch have included dates between late 2025 and early 2026, with the CES trade show in January mentioned as a potential launch window. However, it's now looking possible that they'll arrive much later.

No further details about the GPUs themselves have been mentioned, but at least three new models are speculated. That includes the RTX 5080 Super, which rumors suggest will include 24GB VRAM compared to the 16GB RTX 5080, along with faster memory speeds of up to 36Gbps. So-called RTX 5070 Super and RTX 5070 Ti Super graphics cards are also reportedly in development, using new 3GB GDDR7 chips, with VRAM capacity boosted to 18GB and 24GB apiece.

A mid-range refresh of Nvidia's graphics cards will undoubtedly be welcomed, especially as RTX 50 Super pricing rumors suggest that MSRPs for these new models will match their existing non-Super equivalents as a direct replacement. Nvidia hasn't confirmed anything, however, and until it does, all of this - including the rumored specs, price, and launch date - is very much subject to change.

