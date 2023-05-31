Nvidia RTX 5000 GPUs could be even larger than the RTX 4090

Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to PC gaming components, but I can’t deny experiencing a thrill of excitement when seeing some of the Nvidia GeForce GPUs designs unveiled by add in board partners MSI and PNY at Computex 2023. Several monster Nvidia RTX 4090 models were revealed, boasting 4+ cooling solutions, and these beefy prototypes will pave the way for the designs to be used by RTX 50-series GPUs.

Although we were big fans of the card in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review, and it sits on the throne of ‘most powerful card’ in our best graphics card list, it’s fair to say that the RTX 40-series in general has been a bit underwhelming so far. We were hoping for more of a generational leap in performance than what’s been delivered, especially on the entry-level and mid-range side of things. There’s a feeling that the RTX 50-series will have to smash it out of the park with a big upgrade in pixel pushing prowess.

Well, the early signs are looking good. AIBs are experimenting with 4+ slot cooling solutions, as reported by WCCFTech, suggesting the next gen cards could be a jump upwards in terms of power. PNY’s collaboration with Cooler Master has brought us a massive RTX 4090 Verto ARGB dual fan GPU.

The entire cooling solution’s been left to the experts at Cooler Master, with two 120mm fans and 4.5 slots pushing the card’s dimensions to 310 x 142 x 89mm. That’s substantially thicker and taller than its existing RTX 4090 XLR8 RGB model, which is 331 x 137 x 71 mm. Not far behind is MSI, who revealed a 4.2-slot RTX 4090 prototype which is even bigger than its existing Suprim X model. The cooler is supposedly designed for an RTX 50-series card, with a Dynamic Bimetallic Fin design to improve heat dissipation. Looks like you might need to cast an eye over our best PC case list for a new chassis to contain these huge pixel pushers.

Okay, maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit. Some RTX 40-series GPUs haven’t even been released yet, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date coming in July. But bigger things are always on the horizon, and the news that the RTX 50-series is likely to make use of these bigger coolers and cutting edge technology has us salivating with anticipation.

Image credit: msicomputerjp / Twitter