This Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 card just dropped $70 below MSRP, if you're quick

If you need a GPU upgrade for 1440p or 4K gaming, then this Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card deal is calling to you. Costing just $929, this overclockable PNY GeForce RTX 5080 is now priced lower than Nvidia's MSRP for this GPU, netting you a decent $70 saving in the process.

Rumors about the RTX 5080 Super might be swirling around at the moment, but the OG RTX 5080 is still an exceedingly powerful GPU for your gaming PC, especially now that prices are no longer ridiculous. As our Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 review shows, this Nvidia GPU is still the most powerful option for under $1,000 that gamers can buy, and a worthy entry in our best graphics card guide.

Other than the RTX 5090, there isn't a card out there (yet) with performance that can match up to the RTX 5080. Its full support for Nvidia DLSS 4 means you can use multi-frame gen in games that support it, which uses AI to insert up to three extra frames after each GPU-rendered frame to smooth out the motion in your gameplay.

It works really well on hardware that's already significantly powerful, especially on a GPU like the RTX 5080. This is built for 4K gaming, as our review shows, where we were able to run Indiana Jones at over 90fps at 4K with Ultra settings, and even at 177fps with path tracing enabled and multi-frame gen helping out.

This PNY RTX 5080 card is the OC Triple Fan model, which overclocks the GPU boost clock to 2,730MHz, 133MHz higher than the RTX 5080's standard 2,617MHz boost clock. Considering that overclockable GPUs are usually at a premium, it's an absolute steal to be able to grab one at below the standard RTX 5080's MSRP.

This GPU is unlikely to be around at this price for long, so if you're in the market for a seriously powerful graphics card upgrade, you'll need to jump on it fast. You can pick it up for that $929 sale price, while the stock lasts, from Walmart using this link here.

