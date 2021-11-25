Get $20 off Nvidia’s Shield TV and stream RTX 3080 powered games on Black Friday

Streaming games isn’t for everyone, but graphics card scarcity and the costly nature of gaming PCs make services like Nvidia Geforce Now a compelling option. So, if you’re looking to explore the world of high-spec cloud gaming and access an RTX 3080 from afar, now could be the perfect time, as the Sheild TV has $20 off this Black Friday.

Nvidia’s tubular device might look minimalist, but it’s actually a multimedia powerhouse, capable of seamless 4K streaming across services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. However, the real star of the show is the Shield TV’s GeForce Now capabilities, which include access to the service’s RTX 3080 powered servers and the potential to stream over 2,000 PC games.

If you’re in the US, you can grab $20 off the Shield TV at the Nvidia Store, Best Buy, and Amazon. UK denizens can also grab an even better deal over on Amazon, as the device is currently £99, thanks to a 34% discount.

It’s worth noting that Nvidia’s Shield TV package doesn’t include a gamepad, so you might want to also check out our best PC controller guide. If you sign up for a Priority or RTX 3080 GeForce Now six-month membership, you can also bag a free copy of Crysis Remastered, a freebie that’s sure to sweeten the deal for newcomers.

Picking up the Nvidia Shield TV on Amazon? If you subscribe to Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long, as this Black Friday deal will only last as long as stock does.