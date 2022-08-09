This Nvidia RTX gaming PC with a Star Trek screen is a sci-fi dream

A modder has created a Star Trek inspired gaming PC performance monitor, and it looks like an Nvidia RTX 3080 rig from another world. The custom case display is inspired by a familiar prop from the iconic show, but its aesthetic will please both Trekkies and sci-fi fans alike.

Created by YouTuber Mangy_Dog, the Star Trek gaming PC performance monitor lives within a Lian Li O11 Dynamic mini case, accompanied by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 5900 X gaming CPU (via Hackaday) Dubbed the “The Mainframe Compute Observator”, the striking screen displays helpful hardware information, like processor temperature, wattage, and fan speeds.

By downloading a free 3D model of the case, the creator was able to tailor the stats screen’s mounting and fit, which makes it look like a natural feature. The idea for the display is based on another custom Star Trek project, as Mangy_Dog says it’s derived from an earlier Tricorder recreation.

The screen itself is a generic five-inch TFT display, but the real magic is provided by Mangy_Dog’s custom Arduino graphics driver. The creator delves into the process behind the board’s layout and code, and if you’re into clever, but complex, PCB design, you’ll want to check out how it all works.

The custom screen screams Star Trek, but it also looks like something you’d find while wanting around the Nostromo. Nerdy Alien references aside, the subtle, futuristic vibe of this hardware performance monitor is truly unique, and it’s a testament to the creativity of modders within the gaming PC space.

It’s worth noting that this project is fairly advanced, so if you fancy giving it a go, you might have to take lots of notes. That said, it’s also possible to transform an old laptop screen into a case display, so you may want to consider starting there before going where no casual player has ever gone before.

