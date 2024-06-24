Nvidia fails to make list of top 100 most recognizable brands

Despite recently, albeit temporarily, becoming the most valuable company on the planet, Nvidia failed to make enough of an impact to become one of the top 100 most recognizable brands, according to Interbrand’s 2023 report.

While it may make the best graphics cards, it appears as though Nvidia still has a lot more work to do in order to become a household name. Based on the latest results from Interbrand, it fails to register on the list of most recognizable brands from last year, but this could change over the coming 12 months.

If Interbrand’s list was entirely technology firms, then there is no doubt that Nvidia would crack the top 20, alas it is not, and huge names like Amazon, Google, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and Nike all take residence in the top 10 while Nvidia fails to appear at all.

If we focus just on the tech brands that do appear, according to this data, the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Cisco, IBM, Intel, HP, Panasonic, and Huawei are all more recognizable tech brands than Nvidia. At face value, this doesn’t seem to be wrong, either, as while Nvidia is certainly huge within its market, which is graphics cards, it represents such a small area of interest against the broader global appeal of brands it is competing against.

Many of the iconic brands featured on the list are ones that it is seemingly impossible not to notice or interact with every day like McDonalds, Starbucks, and Disney.

Nvidia’s recent short stint as the most valuable company in the world could help its reputation somewhat for next year’s findings, but I would boldly predict that it will miss out on next year’s list too. In fact, despite making its name for graphics cards, it may take something entirely different to help it become a truly recognizable name.

This is largely because it is competing with brands like Apple who are far more consumer-facing with their AI advancements, whereas Nvidia’s AI accomplishments are grander within the industry, and contributed heavily towards its recent market boom, it’s much easier for someone to pull out their iPhone and try Apple’s new AI features than it is to engage with Nvidia’s work.

In reality, I don’t see Nvidia execs losing sleep over brand recognition, because within the market where it matters, everyone knows who Nvidia is and how dominant they are, even if your tech-illiterate neighbors don’t.

If you want to read more of the latest Nvidia news, we’ve covered the recent threats from its chip maker, as they consider price increases based on Nvidia’s ongoing success.