Save up to 17% on the NZXT H510i PC gaming case

A good gaming PC is the sum of all its parts, and cases are more often than not left with the smallest budget – but we’re here to tell you that’s a mistake. Your graphics card needs room to breathe, your CPU cooler needs the clearance to sit snug, and don’t even get us started on how important airflow is for the temperatures of your components. Besides, what’s the point in getting all that fancy hardware if you’re not going to tuck it into something stylish?

Fortunately, a good gaming PC case doesn't have to cost a lot to fit the bill.

While we’ve not taken a look at the NZXT 510i, the company has made quite the impression on us in the past with its predecessor, the NZXT 500, having “plenty of personality” and being relatively “hassle-free” by helping you manage cables and storage.

The ‘i’ in 510i means that the case comes with NZXT’s built-in Smart Device v2, which is an LED lighting and fan controller that uses an internal microphone to keep track of the noise versus the thermals. You can control this through its CAM software, giving your gaming PC a personal touch.

NZXT H510i ATX Mid Tower PC Gaming Case (White)

The NZXT 510i also comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port on the top, so you can get the best speeds and plug in the latest devices. This does require a compatible motherboard, however, so make sure to check before buying.

NZXT H510 ATX Mid Tower PC Gaming Case (Black)

If you want the same sleek look but aren’t interested in the Smart Device v2 or USB 3.1 port, then you can get up to 13% off the standard NZXT H510 above.