Save a huge 63% on this super light NZXT wireless gaming mouse, now just $29.99, if you're quick

If you're after a great gaming mouse deal, Amazon has you covered right now with a massive 63% off the NZXT Lift Elite wireless, bringing down the price to just $29.99. This ultra-light mouse is packed with features, and is also available in both black and white, with both models being on offer.

While NZXT may not be a name usually associated with leading PC peripherals, its recent gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets have been surprisingly strong. I've used the NZXT Function 2 keyboard and OG NZXT Lift mouse, as well as the Capsule microphone and Relay headset, and it's all great kit. Now the next generation, including the Lift Elite Wireless mouse, is looking just as strong, especially at this price. Its specs have a lot in common with the gear on our best gaming mouse buying guide, and you get a lot for your money with this deal.

The NZXT Lift Elite weighs in at just 57g, which is remarkably light for a mouse that contains a built-in battery. This battery can also last for up to 70 hours on a single charge when used at 1K polling, or 22 hours at 8K polling, according to NZXT.

A 26K optical sensor is used in the Lift Elite, while optical switches are used in the lift and right click buttons, which NZXT says have a tight 0.2ms response time and 100-million click life cycle.

The Lift Elite Wireless has a symmetrical shape, but is ultimately built for right-handers due to the additional inputs only featuring on the left side of the mouse. These can be disabled in the NZXT Cam software, which will make it easier to use if you are a lefty.

Elsewhere in its design, the Lift Elite Wireless has two PFTE feet, one on the front of the mouse's base and one on the rear. Meanwhile, the DPI switch is rather awkwardly placed just below the sensor, but this at least means you can't accidentally activate it mid-game and throw your sensitivity out of whack.

You can grab an NZXT Lift Elite Wireless for just $29.99 right now on Amazon, this is a 63% saving against the $79.99 MSRP. You can follow this link here to purchase yours. For gamers in the UK, the NZXT Lift Elite is reduced to £39.90 from its MSRP of £74.99, which is a smaller saving of 47%, but still a great deal given the specs of the mouse.

