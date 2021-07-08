Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. We’re getting another twofer, with adventure game Obduction and the economic strategy game Offworld Trading company.

You’ll be able to grab Obduction and Offworld Trading Company from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, June 15 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Obduction is a successor to Myst, from that classic adventure’s original developers at Cyan. Offworld Trading Company has its own classic pedigree, as development on the Martian economic RTS was led by Soren Johnson, the lead designer of Civ 4.

Check out a trailer for Obduction below.

And here’s a look at Offworld Trading Company.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.