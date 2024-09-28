Don’t let the absolutely ridiculous name fool you: Octopath Traveler 2 is a remarkable game. Despite its bizarre naming convention (get it together Square Enix), Octopath Traveler 2 was certainly one of the best JRPGs to release in 2023, making its mark on the genre with gorgeous HD-2D graphics and an incredibly deep and satisfying turn-based combat system. For those who skipped out on the game when it first launched, you’re in luck.

Let’s get something out of the way: Octopath Traveler 2, nor its first entry in the series, is about an octopus. Although there are octopus and squid enemies you’ll encounter in your journey, the sequel centers around eight distinct characters, each with their own storylines, abilities, and motivations.

Each character has a unique class with many layers of depth to learning and synergizing with party members, which is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the gameplay. In many ways, Octopath Traveler and its sequel are spiritual successors to the early days of turn-based JRPGs like Final Fantasy, iterating on its combat and visuals with modern technology with massive success.

Octopath 2 manages to build on the core parts of the original that made it special while adding more intriguing dialogue and world-building to really put this franchise toe-to-toe with any other modern RPG.

Octopath 2’s community of PC players has shared their love for the sequel; as of this writing, the game has over 9,300 reviews with an average rating of overwhelmingly positive.

Octopath Traveler 2 is on sale for 40% off at just $35.99/£26.92 until Monday October 7. You can buy the game right here. Additionally, if you want to try the game out first before buying, Octopath 2 has a free prologue demo you can try from the game’s Steam page.

