Get seven Oculus Quest games for under $13 in this VR bundle

If you’re looking for a bunch of new VR games for your Oculus Quest 2, HTC Vive, or other VR headset, but don’t want to spend a fortune, then here’s some good news for you. Humble’s VR Discovery bundle is now offering players seven amazing VR games for just $12.55.

For what works out at $1.79 per game, you get $144 worth of VR goodness – and there’s a great variety here. The bundle includes Synth Drivers, a fast-paced rhythm game based around dancing to your favourite songs; Red Matter, a bleak sci-fi puzzle adventure that has you exploring an abandoned base during a future cold war; Tower Tag, which provides a unique spin on the FPS formula; and several other fantastic games too.

No matter what type of game you usually play, you’re likely to find something in this bundle that appeals to your sensibilities. On top of that, it presents an affordable opportunity for you to spread your wings and fly into exciting new territories. There’s a certain thrill in finding yourself with a game you’d normally never buy, and then completely falling in love with it.

Here’s an overview of everything included in the VR discovery bundle:

Synth Riders : this 2018 game from Kluge Interactive is all about dancing away to your favourite songs in an 80s style futuristic world. It’s a wonderful way to blow off some steam while enjoying some classic music.

: this 2018 game from Kluge Interactive is all about dancing away to your favourite songs in an 80s style futuristic world. It’s a wonderful way to blow off some steam while enjoying some classic music. Blaston : a 2020 indie shooter that’s based around duelling against foes. This is a game that can be enjoyed alone or with friends, and it involves a lot of physical movement.

: a 2020 indie shooter that’s based around duelling against foes. This is a game that can be enjoyed alone or with friends, and it involves a lot of physical movement. Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale : another 2020 release, this one (unsurprisingly) is a cooking game. Designed to be enjoyed with friends, Cook-Out has you scramble around the kitchen trying to prepare meals while fending off against awful customers.

: another 2020 release, this one (unsurprisingly) is a cooking game. Designed to be enjoyed with friends, Cook-Out has you scramble around the kitchen trying to prepare meals while fending off against awful customers. Panoptic : developed by Team Panoptes, this 2019 local multiplayer lets you play as a tiny challenger who scurries around mysterious worlds trying to hide from a giant overseer (who’s also a playable character).

: developed by Team Panoptes, this 2019 local multiplayer lets you play as a tiny challenger who scurries around mysterious worlds trying to hide from a giant overseer (who’s also a playable character). Trover Saves the Universe : from the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, this 2019 action platformer features exactly the same type of humour as you’d find in Justin Roiland’s other works.

: from the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, this 2019 action platformer features exactly the same type of humour as you’d find in Justin Roiland’s other works. Red Matter : a first-person sci-fi puzzle adventure that sees you play as a character named Agent Epsilon, who crash lands on Saturn’s moon, Rhea, and then has to explore the nearby abandoned Volgravian base – it’s an atmospheric experience.

: a first-person sci-fi puzzle adventure that sees you play as a character named Agent Epsilon, who crash lands on Saturn’s moon, Rhea, and then has to explore the nearby abandoned Volgravian base – it’s an atmospheric experience. Tower Tag : a quirky PvP shooter that sees you competing against each other from different towers which you can travel between with the help of a handy grapple hook. It’s a refreshing twist on a familiar classic.

: a quirky PvP shooter that sees you competing against each other from different towers which you can travel between with the help of a handy grapple hook. It’s a refreshing twist on a familiar classic. Tower Tag Soundtrack: also included is a digital copy of the official Tower Tag soundtrack – fantastic news if you love video game music.

This bundle helps to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, an organisation that works towards achieving racial equality and eliminating prejudice and disparities. Not only could you get seven cool VR games, but you could also help in contributing to something genuinely good in the world.

VR Discovery Bundle VR Discovery Bundle Humble $12.56 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

It’s worth noting that this bundle is only available until March 11. So, if you want to take yourself on some new VR adventures, make sure to pick it up before it’s too late. Need to upgrade your headset? Check out our best VR headset guide for some recommendations.