Sharing your VR games across two Oculus Quest 2 headsets is easy enough once you know how, allowing you to save some cash by not buying two copies of the same game. Better still, it’s just as easy to share your library on other Oculus (sorry, Meta) devices, if you’ve an older model lying around that you’d like to give to a family member or friend.

It’s worth noting that it isn’t possible to share some games across multiple headsets, as Meta requires that developers opt-in to the family sharing feature. A notable example of this is Beat Games’ popular rhythm game Beat Saber, but this is more the exception to the rule. Also, you can only share videogames from the primary account to other accounts, not vice versa.

Something else worth considering before sharing your games across any of the best VR headsets is that you’ll need to leave your account information on both devices. With that in mind, make sure you adequately protect your login information with a strong passcode or security pattern, and only share your games with people you trust.

Without further ado, here’s how to share VR games across two Oculus Quest 2 headsets:

Check that the account you wish to share games from is the headset’s primary account If another account is currently set up as the primary account, you’ll need to factory reset the headset and log in with the relevant account

Open the ‘Settings’ menu and navigate to the ‘Accounts’ tab

Enable ‘App Sharing’ via the toggle

Add sub-accounts to the headset

In order to make sub-accounts, the account holder must have an existing Facebook account or will need to create one from scratch.