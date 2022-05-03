Meta Project Cambria VR headset will cost over $800

Meta has confirmed that its Project Cambria VR headset will cost “significantly” more than $800. In a statement issued to Road to VR, the social media giant added clarification regarding the price of its metaverse goggles, following price claims included in a virtual reality release roadmap report by The Information.

The Project Cambria confirmation effectively dismisses claims that the device will cost $800, but gives us an idea of what to expect in terms of price. The company’s wording implies its next best VR headset could cost over $1,000, meaning it’d sit among professional-grade options like the HTC Vive Focus 3.

Meta has already stressed that Project Cambria is a higher-end product than the Oculus Quest 2, with the company suggesting it could eventually replace your work PC. While this doesn’t mean it won’t double as a gaming headset, Meta’s metaverse intentions are crystal clear, and it’d likely rather you use the device to wield a social avatar than mess up zombies in Resident Evil 4 VR.

The Information’s price predictions are now quashed, but the publication also says four Oculus Quest 2 successors could arrive between now and 2024. It’s probably safe to assume one of Meta’s upcoming devices is the Oculus Quest 3, which might just arrive as the Meta Quest. However, rumour mill rumblings suggest a Quest 2 Pro, featuring a mini-LED display and enhanced resolution.