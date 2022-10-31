The Oculus Quest 2 is getting a new Ghostbusters game in 2023

The Oculus Quest 2 continues bringing popular series to Meta’s standalone VR headset. While plenty of big hitters like Iron Man VR are launching this November, we’re slowly looking at what’s to come for VR games in 2023. First revealed as Ghostbusters VR, developer nDreams and publisher Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) has now officially confirmed Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord arrives on VR headsets in 2023.

Launching on Meta Quest 2, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord takes us to San Francisco with a new team. Here, we’ll be trapping ghosts in solo play or with three friends, thanks to campaign co-op. While you can experience it on the best VR headset, it’ll also be on PSVR 2, Meta Quest Pro, and likely the upcoming Oculus Quest 3.

Though we’ve yet to learn too much about this upcoming story, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) offered this new outline:

“This exciting new chapter in the world of Ghostbusters will see players step into the boilersuits of a new cast of characters at the start of their journey running their own ghost-busting headquarters out of San Francisco.

Legendary locations in the city such as the Golden Gate Bridge will be brought to life across an extensive and engrossing campaign where players can go solo or team with up to three friends in co-op to stop the powerful Ghost Lord and his band of malevolent ghosts from causing chaos throughout the city.”

In a press release, SPVR confirmed Rise of the Ghost Lord lets you “wield and upgrade iconic Ghostbusters equipment and customize elements of their characters’ look.” However, the announcement trailer doesn’t include gameplay, so we’ll need to wait a little longer to see the legendary team in action.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ghostbusters in VR, though you’d be forgiven for not remembering it. Honestly, Sony might even prefer that we forget about Ghostbusters VR: Firehouse and Showdown. Released in 2018, this adventure was heavily criticised by fans and critics alike and has since been delisted. With nDreams on the job, we’re hopeful Rise of the Ghost Lord won’t repeat its predecessor’s mistakes.