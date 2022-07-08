Meta is finally ridding your Oculus Quest 2 of Facebook

Oculus Quest 2 headsets around the world will soon break free from their Facebook account requirements, as Meta has finally announced when it plans to launch a new way for users to log in to their VR headsets. However, social media functionality isn’t disappearing entirely for those that want to continue messaging their friends from inside the metaverse.

From August 2022 onwards, Oculus Quest 2 users can expect to see a ‘Meta account‘ log in option pop up on their headsets. Anyone that’s previously merged their Oculus and Facebook accounts together will need to swap to a Meta account, after which they can choose whether to associate their social media profile with it.

This change has been a long time coming, with Meta announcing plans to ditch its Facebook login requirements as early as October 2021, with the company reiterating its ambitions in May of this year. It’s likely that you’ll need a Meta account to log in to the upcoming Project Cambria headset as well, providing you can find a spare $1,000 or so to pick one up in the first place.

The introduction of alternate log in options adds another feather in what’s already the best VR headset on the market for those looking for an all-in-one solution, much as user data will still remain in Meta’s hands. That is until the Oculus Quest 3 rolls around, of course, though it’ll likely be dubbed the Meta Quest 3 by the time it launches.