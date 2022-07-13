Here’s everything new in the Oculus Quest 2 v42 update

The Oculus Quest 2 v42 update has just been released by Meta, adding several new features and tools to the company’s best VR headset. In addition to expanding on the device’s parental controls, the firmware also introduces a way for all you fitness fiends out there to show off your milestones in Oculus Move.

After applying the Oculus Quest 2 v42 update, you’ll now have access to ‘Move Achievements.’ Meta has implemented a dedicated tab that allows you to track various milestones within Oculus Move, such as the number of calories you’ve burned and amount of daily goals you’ve completed.

This is in addition to ‘Move Trends’, which visualises your fitness data and allows you to track your progress week to week. Oculus Move will also keep tabs on your peak and average intensity during workouts, giving you a greater understanding of just how sweaty your workouts are.

Meanwhile, parental controls have been expanded to disable social features. This includes things like creating and joining parties, sending or receiving chat messages, and sharing content to Facebook. Meta says it plans to flesh out these options further in future updates.