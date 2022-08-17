Oculus Quest 2 update v43 removes Facebook login requirements

The new Oculus Quest 2 update v43 has begun to roll out across the world, at last ridding the VR headset of its controversial Facebook login requirements. That said, the personal data contained within your new Meta account will still be handled by what is more or less the same company.

The ‘Meta Quest build v43 release notes‘ blog post reveals that Meta accounts will bring in other changes to social interactions on the Quest 2, as detailed by community manager Oculus_RyanS. In addition to providing an alternative login method, Oculus profiles will transition to a new Meta Horizon profile and friends will become followers.

This update will also introduce the ‘Meta Quest Guide’, which offers video tutorials on how to get the most out of the device and its features, making getting to grips with the best VR headset that much easier.

We’ll likely see a similar account structure adopted on Project Cambria when it eventually launches, but this is yet to be confirmed.