Oculus Quest 3 VR headset will arrive “later next year”

Oculus Quest 3 is in development, and despite the recent Quest Pro launch, Meta can’t stop discussing the Quest 2’s upcoming successor. Following recent comments about its possible price, Meta has officially confirmed that the “next generation” Quest headset should arrive “later next year.”

While Meta Quest Pro uses the best VR headset technology, many have wondered when we expect a consumer-oriented follow-up to Quest 2. During Meta’s Q3 2022 earnings call, the Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner, advised investors of increasing production costs. It’s here where he mentioned Oculus Quest 3, but avoided using its numerical title.

“Conversely, our growth in cost of revenue is expected to accelerate, driven by infrastructure-related expenses and, to a lesser extent, Reality Labs hardware costs driven by the launch of our next generation of our consumer Quest headset later next year,” Wehner states. Given the Quest 2’s October 2020 release and Quest Pro launching earlier this week, we’d speculate Quest 3 will follow in October 2023, but that remains unconfirmed.

Sadly for Meta, it’s an otherwise grim report, as the company posted heavy losses of $9.4 billion, with Reality Labs accounting for $3.7 billion in operating losses. Promising there will be “increased scrutiny on all areas of operating expenses,” Wehner confirmed, “we do anticipate that Reality Labs operating losses in 2023 will grow significantly year-over-year.”

Since the Meta Quest Pro’s formal reveal, we’ve got an idea of what to expect from the so-called Quest 3. In a recent interview,CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Oculus Quest 3 could cost five times less than Quest Pro as it’ll cost around $300-500.

We also got our first potential look at the headset’s specifications, thanks to a recent Oculus Quest 3 leak. According to the video’s CAD images, Quest 3 lacks facial and eye tracking like the Quest Pro, but it’ll be powered by Qualcomm XR2 Gen 2 chip. However, that could always change during development, so until Meta confirms it, there’s no guarantee this is the final design.

Featured image source: Brad Lynch