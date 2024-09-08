You’d better believe it, official Old School RuneScape community servers are finally on the way. Codenamed ‘Project Zanaris,’ you’ll now have complete control over server rules as you play. So if you want to restrict trading, make your own game modes, or even just have a realm for you and your friends, you can do it. The power is about to be in your hands, but we’ve still got to wait a while for OSRS community servers to arrive before getting too excited.

Old School RuneScape community servers will give you complete control. Jagex no longer makes the rules, you do. If you want to turn PvP on everywhere, go hardcore with one life per player, or just make the MMORPG incredibly difficult, you can. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing with a small group of friends, joining a growing community, or tapping into a clan either, as community servers will be open to all.

You will also be able to search and filter through lists of OSRS community servers, so you can jump into whatever sounds like your speed. “Ultimately, Project Zanaris is a place where anyone can create and share a new Old School experience – or play in someone else’s,” Jagex writes.

Jagex also assures that “no time or resources” have been taken away from the current OSRS team to help develop community servers, so we shouldn’t see any slowdown in support. You should also be able to transfer your main OSRS progress into a community server (but not the other way around), so you can pick up where you left off.

“It’s super important to the team to keep the spirit of Old School alive with this project – making something for the players, with the players. While Project Zanaris is still a long way off, we feel it’s time to bring you on board and give you a first look at our vision.”

This means we won’t hear much about community servers for some time, but on Thursday, September 12 Jagex says it will be answering relevant questions in the official OSRS Discord.

