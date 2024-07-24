To paraphrase Roy Batty’s immortal monologue from the end of Blade Runner, I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Half-Life completed in less than 20 minutes. The entire Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring beaten without being hit even once. The world of speed and challenge runs is home to the most incredible feats of videogaming in history, and now, we have a new icon, as one dedicated, determined, and peerlessly skilled OSRS player manages to obtain the elusive fire cape without taking a single point of damage. People said it couldn’t be done. But with enough Old School RuneScape knowledge and a dogmatic devotion to the MMORPG, anything, it seems, is possible.

The OSRS fire cape is one of the strongest wearables in the entire MMORPG, providing melee buffs that are secondary in power only to those afforded by the infernal cape. If you want to get it, you need to complete the TzHaar Fight Cave, a 63-level wave defense dungeon with some of the nastiest mobs in the game, culminating in a battle with TzTok-Jad, one of Old School RuneScape’s most-feared bosses. It can take hours. Only the toughest, masochistic players need apply. But one person has taken it even further.

‘Settled’ is a legendary RuneScape and OSRS challenge runner with more than 700,000 subscribers. Having conquered Jagex’s tentpole RPG from top to bottom, they set themselves a challenge that others deemed impossible: complete the TzHaar Fight Cave and claim the fire cape without taking a single fragment of damage. If they do – if they lose even one HP – their entire OSRS account, which they poured more than 360 hours into, will be summarily deleted. It’s life or death, and oblivion hangs on the edge of a razor. So begins a battle destined to become part of RuneScape legend.

It works like this. In the TzHaar Fight Cave, there are 15 spawn points that produce enemies of incremental difficulty. The spawns, however, are not random – depending on what time of day you enter the cave, you will face a different ‘rotation’ of mobs, and so Settled scours the figures, stats, and databases to determine precisely when to begin in order to guarantee the most fortuitous spawns.

And our protagonist comes prepared. Rather than dodge attacks or kite enemies, using buffs, prayers, and potions, the strategy is to perfectly time item usage to cancel out every enemy blow. Settled is still being ‘hit,’ but thanks to their precise inventory deployment, they take not a single molecule of damage.

Things get more complicated later in the run. Two enemies, the bulbous Ket Zek and the ferocious Tok Xil spawn at the same time, and so Settled must position themselves just right, on the exactly correct pixel in the Cave’s northeastern corner, to guarantee the monsters attack one after another rather than simultaneously. Finally, with 63 waves of minions defeated, TzTok-Jad appears.

Accompanying the prodigiously swole boss are platoons of little gray monsters that heal TzTok-Jad over time, but with expert navigation and fleet of foot, Settled angles themselves in such a place that the healers pin TzTok-Jad against the cave wall – unable to move past its own healers, who are now aggro’ed to target Settled, and refuse to acknowledge their boss, TzTok-Jad is summarily felled by ranged magic attacks. And so Settled acquires the fire cape and saves their OSRS account, all without taking a single point of damage. You can see the whole run in the video below:

An incredible feat of RuneScapery that is unlikely to be matched in the future, our collective PCGamesN hat goes off to Settled, who dared to face the impossible and emerged victorious, and wrapped in fire.

