Old School RuneScape dev Jagex has a new survival game, and you can sign up now

RuneScape developer Jagex has revealed a little more on its new survival game set in the RuneScape universe, and you can sign up to playtest it right now. While details on this new game are slim, it was announced in 2022, and we know it’ll be built in Unreal Engine 5. We also know that the initial test at least will be exclusive to PC. Whether you’re an OSRS devout or simply looking for a new rival to Sons of the Forest, Rust, and the other genre giants, this might be for you.

The new survival game test was quietly announced by the Old School RuneScape team on Tuesday October 15. “Jagex is developing a new survival game set in the RuneScape universe using Unreal Engine 5,” the post reads. “We know Jagex is at its best when we’re working with players, so we’re looking to recruit playtesters for our closed alpha.” Considering Runescape is one of the greatest MMORPGs ever, fans should be biting Jagex’s hand off.

Signing up for the alpha test is easy: simply follow this link, enter your email in the relevant box, then fill out the survey. The survey should take about ten minutes and asks you about your hardware and gaming habits, as well as a couple of things about your experience with RuneScape itself.

Completing the survey doesn’t guarantee you’ll get into the alpha, but it’s worth a shot. Just note, that you need a Steam and Discord account to participate.

Originally announced in 2022, Jagex has reportedly hired developers from Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, and Ghost Recon series to work on this survival game. A job listing posted earlier this year shared some other details, suggesting it may also be a live service or “forever game.”

