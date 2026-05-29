Old School Runescape's Summer Campfire reveals Blood Moon Rises launch date, and it's not the only new quest coming this year

Jagex's annual summer roadmap update for Old School Runescape has arrived, and the rest of the year ahead is looking incredibly exciting. While the sheen of Leagues 6 has lost its luster, that's only to be expected considering how hard I've gone on it. Fortunately, Vampyrium calls, and next month we'll finally get to tackle OSRS' new grandmaster quest, Blood Moon Rises. This isn't the only new quest launching this year, however. There's also the annual Summer Sweep Up, which is bringing some much-needed improvements to antiquated or underloved aspects of the MMO. Beyond all that, we have our first proper look at new island Wyrmscraig, incoming mobile improvements, and a sneak peek at one of the upcoming The Fractured Archive raid's bosses - unfortunately, it's not Brocrag.

Starting from the top, then. After 20 years, the Myreque questline is set to conclude when Blood Moon Rises arrives on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Jagex notes that there's more to the update than just the quest, as new area Vampyrium hosts new monsters, an activity-packed skilling area, and even a repeatable solo boss encounter. The Myreque quests are some of my absolute favorites, so my expectations are high.

Over the coming season, we've got a Summer Sweep Up to revel in and a whole new island, Wyrmscraig, to explore. Now, as much as I would've liked to see a Rune four-hander, or the average 'Scaper sweep up their room this year, what we're actually getting in this year's Sweep Up is sufficiently sweet. Hunter progression and training jank are being touched up. Agility will also get some tweaks. The requirements for Hallowed Sepulchre are set to be adjusted, Valamore's Colossal Wyrm course is going to become more AFK, and new shortcuts are going to be added across Gielinor.

Alongside this, Jagex is rebalancing and buffing up some of Old School Runescape's older gear, bringing in new early-game items, and promises "massive improvements" to Gauntlet prep. Having done more than my fair share of corrupted runs during League 6, I'm all about it.

Back in December, Jagex hosted an island design competition, the winner of which would have their creation brought to life in-game. The winner, 'Scretemonge,' posted Wyrmscraig, which looks to take some inspiration from Ireland's Giant's Causeway judging from its pillared rock formations.

Should the relevant polls pass, Wyrmscraig is set to bring with it a whole new quest, a repeatable mid-game boss: The Mad Angel, and a Slayer master called Mortimer who offers multiple task options at a time, as well as unlockable modifiers. You'll also find new ways to train Hunter and Crafting via the Goat hunting and Golem crafting activities. The former looks to operate similarly to hunting antelopes with its pit-based gameplay, while the latter is a rockier take on the Vale Totems minigame.

Heading into the Fall, it's time for you and your clan (or pals) to get your eyes down and play bingo. That's right, the long-awaited feature is on the horizon. I had a cracking time with the Grid Master format, so I can imagine players will put together some incredibly fun challenges.

As noted in the blog, you won't only be getting your fangs into Blood Moon Rises and uncovering Wyrmscraig's secrets this year when it comes to quests. The Graveyard will take us through one of the Weissmere sea's deadliest patches, and the delightfully foreboding monologue from Mod Other gives some indication of what it'll thematically entail. The Graveyard "brings a new chapter to a nearly 20-year-old story in Olaf's quest," so I'm keen to see where Jagex takes it when it arrives.

The final big roadmap inclusion is, of course, OSRS' newest raid: The Fractured Archive. Set "deep within Guthix's ancient vault," Raids 4 is set to do away with skilling detours and puzzle rooms, setting you up for a good ol' fashioned boss rush. The Archive Guardian was revealed during the Winter Summit, and now Jagex is ready to introduce us to Bork (that's 'Big Ork') and the Smorks (you get the gist). It's a silly, silly naming convention, but that's Runescape for you - I love it.

Elsewhere in the update, Jagex has got some quality new mobile updates coming, including bank tags and picture-in-picture mode for Android devices. The closer to the Runelite experience mobile gets, the better as far as I'm concerned. Jagex is also polling a new PvP Tutorial activity. Set in Ferox Enclave, you'll be learning modern PvP tactics through a series of challenges, hosted by Pete Kayer (…). Whether you want to work on your gear switching, combo eating, or fleeing from freezers, this looks to be an invaluable piece of content.

While Jagex has been criticized for its lack of content recently, especially after March's membership price hike. Now we have the full roadmap for the rest of the year, I've got to say it's looking pretty stacked. With new quests, bosses, skilling activities, an island, a raid, bingo, a ton of improvements, and more en route, we're certainly going to be busy for the foreseeable future, poll participants willing.