HP’s Omen 15 is over $400 off right now over on Amazon

The best graphics cards are still in short supply, with options like Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB model also costing as much as an entire gaming PC. Thankfully, there are still plenty of gaming laptops out there that boast the green team’s RTX 3000 graphics tech, and HP’s Omen 15 has over $400 off right now.

Amazon is listing the HP Omen with a 21% discount, down to $1,499.91 from $1,899.99. The portable powerhouse features an RTX 3070 laptop GPU at its core, a discrete card that’s more than capable of running the latest games. The laptop also comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD that will provide quick access to your Steam library on the go.

While the HP Omen offers pleasing performance, it’s housed within a sleek, black shell. The laptop’s four-zone RGB keyboard is also a head-turner, and its panels 165Hz refresh rate could put many gaming monitors to shame at your next LAN event.

It’s needless to say that dedicated GPUs feature higher specs, but Nvidia’s goodie bag of RTX features helps blur the lines between desktop and portable gaming experiences. Not only can the HP Omen boost fps using Nvidia’s DLSS, but it can also use DLDSR downsampling to bring 4K quality to its 1080p screen.

At its current price point, the HP Omen could sell out fast, so you’ll want to jump on this deal sooner than later. You might want to consider also signing up for Amazon Prime, as you could snag super speedy next day delivery using the service.