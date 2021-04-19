You might know HP for its printers, monitors, or tablets, but it’s known for its notebooks above all else. Over the past decade, the brand has made a big push into the gaming laptop space, going up against big hitters from Acer, Razer, and MSI, and the best part is you don’t even need to pay full price to get the good stuff – you just need to find the right deals.

The Omen line leads the charge if you want the HP’s most powerful laptops, often boasting better graphics cards, higher refresh rates, and more memory. While the HP Pavilion line usually caters to offices and home laptops, there are gaming-focused options that pack outstanding value for entry-level devices, trimming the features back for a slimmer price point.

Built for work and play, both series of laptops have shifted from the distinct gaming designs of their predecessors for a more understated look that’s inconspicuous in the streets and powerful in the sheets – seriously though, it goes without saying that you shouldn’t block the vents with fabric…

With stock issues plaguing GPUs on desktops, HP’s gaming laptops can be a great way to get the performance of Nvidia’s best graphics cards without having to join a lengthy virtual queue or sell your soul to a scalper.

The best HP gaming laptop deals



Omen 17t-cb100 gaming laptop – starting at $999.99 with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti and Intel Core i5 10300H, this can be upgraded to an RTX 2060 and Intel Core i7 10750H with similar savings. UK residents can also grab it £100 cheaper.

– starting at $999.99 with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti and Intel Core i5 10300H, this can be upgraded to an RTX 2060 and Intel Core i7 10750H with similar savings. UK residents can also grab it £100 cheaper. Omen 15z-en000 gaming laptop – starting at $1,099.99 with an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, you can configure this to include a better CPU, more RAM, increased storage space, and anything up to an RTX 2060.

– starting at $1,099.99 with an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, you can configure this to include a better CPU, more RAM, increased storage space, and anything up to an RTX 2060. HP Pavilion 16-a0097nr gaming laptop – this one can’t be configured like the others, but packs more than enough of a punch with n Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, Intel Core i7 10750H, and 16GB of RAM for $1,039, down from $1,199.

The best HP gaming laptops

OMEN 15z-en100

The best HP gaming laptop is the Omen 15Z-EN100.

Don’t be fooled by its slim chassis, as the OMEN 15Z-EN100 packs the winning combination of Nvidia’s new RTX 3070 graphics card and AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU under the hood. Starting at $1,709.99, you can choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM and a 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD.

Colours will look better than ever on this 15.6-inch IPS panel, with anti-glare technology letting you play inside or out without issue. Its full HD resolution is modest, but leverages a 144Hz refresh rate so you can boost fps and see your enemies before they see you.

Omen 15Z-EN100 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Nvidia RTX 3070 Memory 8GB or 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD Screen 15.6-inch Resolution 1920 x 1080p Refresh rate 144Hz Price Starting at $1,709.99

HP Pavilion 15z-ec200

The best HP gaming laptop on a budget is the HP Pavilion 15Z-EC200.

If you don’t want to dip into the four figure range for a gaming laptop, HP’s Pavilion series has you covered. The Pavilion 15Z-EC200 in particular has plenty of configurations to choose from so you can make the compromises you want. From bumping up the RAM to scaling down the storage to save money, there’s something for everyone.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Nvidia GTX 1650 should be able to handle a wide range of titles, including some of the latest games if you don’t mind bumping down the graphics a bit.

HP Pavilion 15Z-EC200 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU Nvidia GTX 1650 Memory 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB HDD and 512GB, or 1TB NVMe SSD Screen 15.6-inch Resolution 1920 x 1080p Refresh rate 60Hz or 144Hz Price Starting at $849.99

Omen X 2S 15

The best HP laptop for streaming and productivity is the Omen X 2S 15.

You can’t lug a monitor around with you for that extra bit of screen real estate, but you can get a laptop with a second screen built-in. It’s fantastic if you need a little more space to get your work done, switch your scenes on OBS if you’re streaming on Twitch, or even integrate into some games.

It’s no slouch, either, packing an Intel i7 CPU, one of Nvidia’s best RTX graphics cards, and 16GB of RAM.

Omen X 2S 15 CPU Intel Core i7 9750H GPU Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max Q Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Screen 15.6-inch Resolution 3840 x 2160p Refresh rate 60Hz Price Starting at $2,699.99

Make sure to check out our best gaming laptop guide for more options from HP and other competitors.