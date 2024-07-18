Save $280 on this stylish HP Omen 40L RTX gaming PC while you can

If you’re looking to buy a new gaming rig that doesn’t cost the earth, but can still play games at decent settings, even with ray tracing, then check out this gaming PC deal over at Best Buy. This HP Omen 40L rig is now going for just $999.99, saving you $280 on the usual asking price. It’s a decent spec too, including an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

In our HP Omen 40L review, we were impressed with this PC’s glossy case design, which features RGB lighting eerily glowing through its smoky glass panels, and offers easy access to the insides via a pair of push-buttons on the top. The pricier RTX 4060 Ti version of this HP Omen rig is currently listed on our guide to the best gaming PC, and while the spec on offer here isn’t as powerful, it’s a great set of components for under a grand.

Gaming graphics power comes from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which we’ve found to be a solid performer for the money. Running our game tests at 1,920 x 1,080, it averages 84fps in Total War: Warhammer 3 at maximum settings, and F1 22 at 65fps, for example. This card also supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation tech, which uses AI to insert extra frames between the ones rendered by your GPU to smooth out your frame rate.

We’ve found this tech to work really well in the games that support it, and it makes a massive difference to frame rates. In our tests, we’ve managed to get this GPU running Cyberpunk 2077 at the Ultra ray tracing preset running at an average of 90fps, with DLSS Super Resolution set to Quality, and frame generation enabled. The results look amazing.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a decent CPU from the Zen 4 stable, with six powerful cores and a 5.1GHz boost clock. It’s not as quick as the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but it’s a great inclusion in a PC at this price, and it still offers plenty of power for gaming – few games can make use of more than six cores, even now.

You also get a 1TB NVMe SSD in this PC, which is enough space to install a few modern games, as well as the Windows software that comes pre-installed. You only get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, but that’s enough to run any of today’s games, and you can always upgrade the memory later.

All in all, this is a solid 1080p gaming PC for a very reasonable price, and the machine even looks good too. Head over to this link, or click the link above, if you want to snap it up before the price goes up again. You can also check out our guide to Nvidia DLSS to find out more about the AI gaming tech supported by this machine’s graphics card.