Save a massive $624 on this mighty HP Omen Nvidia RTX gaming PC

If you’re looking to buy a new gaming PC without paying over the odds, then this HP Omen gaming PC deal is perfect for your needs. Best Buy is currently listing this machine, which includes an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, for just $1,199.99, saving you $624 on the usual price.

We tested this exact spec of the machine in our HP Omen 40L review just last week, and found it to be a solid choice for 1080p gaming with decent settings. This HP Omen machine was on offer for $1,479.99 (the usual price is $1,822.99) at Best Buy at this time, but its current price of $1,199.99 makes it one of the best gaming PCs you can buy at this price right now.

In our benchmarks, this spec of the HP Omen 40L clocked up a great average frame rate of 69fps in F1 2023 with Ultra High settings, which includes ray tracing being enabled.

What’s more, its Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti GPU supports the Nvidia DLSS 3 technology suite with frame generation, which boosted the average frame rate in Cyberpunk 2077 from 44fps to a smooth 71fps at 1080p, and that’s with the Ultra ray tracing preset enabled. You can even run less demanding games at 2,560 x 1,440 on this rig, with our Total War: Warhammer 3 benchmark averaging 67fps, even at Ultra settings.

The rest of the spec is solid too, with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU providing plenty of processing power, and the 1TB NVMe SSD providing a decent amount of storage for a few game installs. The HP Omen 40L even looks good, with its RGB lighting glowing through the meshed front and smokey glass side panel. Meanwhile, easy access is provided to the interior via a couple of simple push buttons on the roof, which pop off the side panels.

There are a couple of niggles. One is that you only get 16GB of RAM in this machine, but this is still enough for gaming, and you can also upgrade it later. The other is that the graphics card only has 8GB of VRAM, which is still fine for most of today’s games at 1080p, but future demanding games are likely to need more if you want to run them at high settings.

You can’t have everything you want in a $1,200 rig, though, and this gaming PC offers a solid spec for that price, including a really good choice of CPU and GPU. You even get a decent PSU with 80 Plus Gold certification, not to mention a great-looking case. This Best Buy deal is a genuine bargain too – the usual going rate for this spec is $1,822.99, as you can see on NewEgg right now.

If you’re planning to buy a new gaming PC right now, and you don’t have an accompanying screen, make sure you also check out our guide to the best gaming monitor, which covers a wide range of options, including several affordable 1080p displays.