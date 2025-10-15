HP nailed this League of Legends gaming laptop, with golden accents and promises of "easter eggs"

A brand new golden HP Omen gaming laptop is on the way with an awesome League of Legends design. Now, while this HP Omen 16 doesn't contain any real gold, it's designed for League of Legends fans, and it includes touches such as gold rims on the default ability keys on its RGB keyboard.

On paper, this new HP Omen design is also among the best gaming laptop picks for playing games like League of Legends on the go. With its new RTX 5070 gaming GPU, you'll also have access to Nvidia DLSS 4, which includes multi-frame gen, meaning you should have no issue running some of the latest PC games with decent settings and a high frame rate.

On the design front, golden accents are featured across the laptop's interior and exterior, including around the trackpad and keyboard. The Q, W, E, R, D, and F keys also have their own golden borders to signify their importance to the iconic MOBA. On the laptop lid, "Omen" is also written in bold gold writing, surrounded by a diamond pattern.

Overall, it's a subtle design that is recognizable to other players, but to anyone unfamiliar with League of Legends, it's just a nice golden trim that is far from obnoxious. HP also teases easter eggs that can be discovered in the design, and we've spotted phrases like "Legends Never Die" and "Welcome To Summoners Rift" printed in various locations on the laptop.

Meanwhile, the full specs of this HP gaming laptop include the aforementioned RTX 5070 8GB laptop GPU, an Intel Core i7 14650HX gaming CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 240Hz 2,560 x 1,600 WQXGA display, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

This is a very capable gaming laptop on paper, with its only potential drawback being the 8GB of VRAM on the RTX 5070, which could be limiting if you want to run some demanding games at high settings. We've found that 8GB is still just enough to get by on in our RTX 5060 review, although it falls over once you start pushing up the settings - you'll struggle to run Indiana Jones and the Great Circle beyond the Medium graphics preset, for example.

The HP Omen 16 League of Legends edition is available to pre-order right now for $1,999.99, and the special design is officially listed as Shadow Black League of Legends Gold Limited Edition. The laptop is due to be released on November 3, 2025.

