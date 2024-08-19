Save $400 on this RTX 4060 gaming laptop from HP, if you’re quick

We’ve found a fantastic gaming laptop deal on Best Buy that is perfect value for less than $1,000. The HP Omen 16 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU alongside 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, meaning you’ll be running the latest and greatest games at high settings for years to come. Better still, you’ll save $400 over the MSRP, but only if you’re quick.

We took a closer look at this model in our HP Omen 16 review, awarding it an 8/10, praising its fantastic performance even at MSRP. We even go as far as to recommend it as one of the best gaming laptops, specifically as the go-to for anyone looking to buy a 16-inch laptop.

The HP Omen 16.1 inch gaming laptop has an MSRP of $1,399.99 but is currently available for $999.99 at Best Buy. In addition to this fantastic value, you also get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro security and anti-virus subscription. You’re also entitled to 30% off selected Logitech peripherals, like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, when buying with this laptop.

For under $1,000, it’s not often you’ll find this level of performance backed up by a convenient 1TB SSD. So often when looking for gaming laptops that may be classed as ‘budget’ there are obvious compromises, but that’s not the case with this HP Omen 16.

An underrated feature of this laptop is its 165Hz, full HD LED display. While high-resolution OLED displays are all the rage for desktop gaming, a classic 1080p, high-refresh-rate display is still perfect for a gaming laptop. Especially when pushing the display quality can often inflate the cost considerably.

