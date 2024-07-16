Even though it’s been just a couple of weeks since Once Human took Steam by storm, there have been plenty of reports from players that cheaters are plaguing the free-to-play hit. Well, the survival game just issued its first wave of bans for those it has caught being up to no good, and it isn’t holding back, with over 400 players issued bans that last for almost ten years.

Despite some early wobbles and issues, players have been loving Once Human. However, any popular multiplayer game or co-op game (especially one that’s free-to-play) is going to always be in the crosshairs of cheaters, and that includes Once Human.

In a message to the game’s Discord community, developer Starry Studio issues a fresh warning to players about exploiting bugs. It says that it recently patched a bug that was allowing players to access and get supplies from Engagement Zones in restricted areas, and has punished several players for taking advantage of it in the open-world game.

In a very transparent blog post, it even provides a list of the players it has penalized for using this exploit. This list is only short, and the punishment involves confiscating any items that were gained illegitimately and issuing bans of either one week or one month.

However, beneath it is a list of everyone who has been banned for using third-party cheat software, and that’s a different story. By my count, 430 players have been banned for 3,600 days, which works out to be just short of a decade. That’s certainly a statement of intent.

Just like all the other issues Once Human has suffered, though, the early presence of pesky cheaters hasn’t put players off. Steam stats show that its concurrent player count hasn’t dropped below 85,000 since it launched, and it recently set a new record peak player count of over 230,000 people. Starry Studio is also going all-in on improving its servers to combat queue times as new players continue to flock to the game – it’s so keen to keep you happy, it’ll even start compensating you for lengthy wait times soon.

It also recently changed its policy on paid cosmetics, now allowing them to be used universally across a player’s account rather than being tied to individual characters.

