As we near two months since the launch of Once Human, the sci-fi survival game has done a tremendous job maintaining its momentum. While 2024 has been packed with genre rivals like Palworld and Soulmask, and the continued updates from Valheim, Rust, and Ark, Starry Studio’s free Steam game remains among the most-played hits on the Valve platform, consistently reaching more than 100,000 concurrent users daily. As its second season gets underway, however, the developer addresses some key pain points raised by the community.

“Since the start of Season 2, we’ve received a lot of feedback,” the Once Human account posts to the ‘dev talk’ channel in the survival game’s official Discord. “Some of it has been quite demoralizing, but what’s important is that it’s made us aware of how your experience has been affected by the changes we’ve made. We want to discuss some of these issues today. We value your opinions and hope that we’ll be able to fulfill all of your requests in future updates. Our development team is making optimizations in response to two major issues that players have raised, which we’d like your feedback on as well.”

New seasonal tags have “resulted in changes to the meta-game, affecting build and weapon choices, which has caused some players to feel like their previous effort has gone to waste.” Starry explains that this wasn’t intended, and so is introducing a new blueprint conversion feature to help mitigate the issue.

You’ll now have a number of conversion chances (with distinct counts for weapons and armor), which you can use to swap the rating between two unlocked blueprints. That means, for example, that if you have a three-star blueprint and a one-star you can essentially flip their ranks. These conversion chances will rack up over time and with each new season, with a cap to the number you’ll be able to earn.

Starry also acknowledges a dissatisfaction with scenario tags. “Some players expressed that certain tags were designed poorly, while others complained of having too few scenario servers with high-difficulty tags. Players tended to have conflicting opinions on the ideal number of servers per tag and the pace at which they should be opened.” For now, it’s determined that the best solution is to hold a community survey to get a sense of which tags and difficulty levels are most popular among players.

“We will use the survey results to adjust the number of servers per tag and their opening frequency,” Starry explains. “ For example, if a tag is popular, we may increase the number of servers with that tag so more players can access it, while doing the opposite for unpopular tags. But don’t worry if the tag you prefer is unpopular. Servers using these tags will still be opened at a fixed time every month, and we will announce them beforehand, so you’ll still be able to access them.” If you want to take part, you can do so right here or via the official Once Human Discord.

If you’re looking to stay one step ahead when the next Once Human server wipe arrives, make sure you’ve claimed all the latest active Once Human codes for free resources and gear.

