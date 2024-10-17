Once Human codes and how to redeem

What are the latest Once Human codes? There are times in all of our gaming lives when we need a little bit of help. Call it a handout, call it a freebie, call it whatever you like, but receiving a gift from time to time is lovely – and vital when there are eldritch abominations around each corner, wanting to turn you into their next meal.

Whether you’re just starting off in Nalcott or working towards the last of the Once Human bosses, you could always use a little help. As with many free PC games, Once Human offers redemption codes to give you a boost, and the Once Human codes below can help you fill your coffers without having to spend hours collecting resources and risking your life outside of your cozy home base.

All active Once Human codes

Here are all the current Once Human codes:

ONCEHUMAN1010 – 500 Starchrom, 1x Butterfly’s Emissary Crate I (NEW)

JTA6DXDRYR – 500 Starchrom, 1x Butterfly’s Emissary Crate I (NEW)

37CRASHCOURSE – 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot, 50x Stardust Source (NEW)

These codes were released during Once Human dev streams. Two are set to expire on October 31, 2024, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired Once Human codes

ONCEHUMANNEWS

ONCEHUMAN0815

cdym4mxdnh

hyd7my66rt

OH000007

OH777777

OnceHuman0710

fcnx8nhxj7

OnceHumanTBG

OnceHumanJRpt

OnceHumanIGP

OnceHumanLG

OnceHumanMMOB

OnceHumanKFBT

OnceHumanCrow

How to redeem Once Human codes

To redeem Once Human codes, you must access the Shop Events page. Get here by pressing the Shop Events keybind – F3 as default – or via the main menu. Click redeem code in the bottom right-hand corner, and enter your code.

Shop Events are only available once you have completed the first part of the tutorial, the Eve of Evolution questline. As soon as you have crafted the required materials, up to and including ammo for your chosen weapon, you are able to access the Shop.

Thanks to these Once Human codes, you can get a leg up with Energy Links, cosmetics, and more, but there are even more to collect with Once Human Twitch drops, too. For even more freebies, and some paid benefits if you’re into that, you could also check out the Once Human Battle Pass and how to unlock rewards.