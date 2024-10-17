We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Once Human codes and how to redeem

You’ll need all the help you can get if you want to survive the cosmic horrors, so here are all the current and valid Once Human codes.

Once Human codes: a person stands before a giant spider-like creature.
Once Human 

What are the latest Once Human codes? There are times in all of our gaming lives when we need a little bit of help. Call it a handout, call it a freebie, call it whatever you like, but receiving a gift from time to time is lovely – and vital when there are eldritch abominations around each corner, wanting to turn you into their next meal.

Whether you’re just starting off in Nalcott or working towards the last of the Once Human bosses, you could always use a little help. As with many free PC games, Once Human offers redemption codes to give you a boost, and the Once Human codes below can help you fill your coffers without having to spend hours collecting resources and risking your life outside of your cozy home base.

Three in-game rewards from successfully redeeming one of the active Once Human codes.

All active Once Human codes

Here are all the current Once Human codes:

  • ONCEHUMAN1010 – 500 Starchrom, 1x Butterfly’s Emissary Crate I (NEW)
    JTA6DXDRYR – 500 Starchrom, 1x Butterfly’s Emissary Crate I (NEW)
    37CRASHCOURSE – 2x Activator, 1x Adrenaline Shot, 50x Stardust Source (NEW)
  • ONCEHUMAN0920 – 500 Starchrom, 1x Butterfly’s Emissary Crate I
  • CK4664KQW4 – 500 Starchrom, 1x Butterfly’s Emissary Crate I

These codes were released during Once Human dev streams. Two are set to expire on October 31, 2024, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired Once Human codes

  • ONCEHUMANNEWS
  • ONCEHUMAN0815
  • cdym4mxdnh
  • hyd7my66rt
  • OH000007
  • OH777777
  • OnceHuman0710
  • fcnx8nhxj7
  • OnceHumanTBG
  • OnceHumanJRpt
  • OnceHumanIGP
  • OnceHumanLG
  • OnceHumanMMOB
  • OnceHumanKFBT
  • OnceHumanCrow

The Once Human codes redemption screen in-game.

How to redeem Once Human codes

To redeem Once Human codes, you must access the Shop Events page. Get here by pressing the Shop Events keybind – F3 as default – or via the main menu. Click redeem code in the bottom right-hand corner, and enter your code. 

Shop Events are only available once you have completed the first part of the tutorial, the Eve of Evolution questline. As soon as you have crafted the required materials, up to and including ammo for your chosen weapon, you are able to access the Shop.

Thanks to these Once Human codes, you can get a leg up with Energy Links, cosmetics, and more, but there are even more to collect with Once Human Twitch drops, too. For even more freebies, and some paid benefits if you’re into that, you could also check out the Once Human Battle Pass and how to unlock rewards.

