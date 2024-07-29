Once Human developer Starry Studio has delayed the introduction of account-wide cosmetics, due to recent “server instability.” At launch, you could only make one character, with Starry Studio later adding more. Then players discovered that in-game premium purchases were on a per-character basis and not account-wide, so the team promised to rectify the issue. Now, though, with concurrent Steam peaks of over 200,000 players, the developer says it needs more time to implement the cosmetic fix, and offers a free item by way of an apology.

After meeting with former Blizzard employee Jason ‘Thor’ Hall, best known as ‘PirateSoftware,’ to discuss the state of the survival game, Starry Studio vowed to make some Once Human cosmetic changes. Specifically, this meant that purchases made across multiple characters would become account-wide, and any duplicate items would be refunded.

Last we heard, these Once Human refunds would start on Thursday August 1, but Starry Studio has just delayed the shift to account-wide premium cosmetics. The developer says Once Human’s ongoing server issues are to blame, with resources instead being dedicated to fixing instability problems.

“Due to recent server instability, we have spent a significant amount of time optimizing the online issues,” Starry Studio says. “As a result, we have to postpone the release of the feature [cross-character paid content sharing for the same account] from Thursday August 1 to Thursday August 15 for more comprehensive testing and validation. After the update on August 15, your paid assets will be accessible by any character under the same account.”

To apologize for the delay, Starry Studio is giving every player the Upholstered Storage Chest formula on Thursday August 1 instead. With this formula, you can change the appearance of the large crate in your territory in the free Steam game. This same box is where you’ll be able to access all purchased items from the same account when the cosmetic fix drops.

The Once Human account-wide cosmetic changes will now come into effect on Thursday August 15.

While you wait for the cosmetic overhaul we’ve got all the free Once Human codes you need to redeem, alongside all the information surrounding the next Once Human server wipe and what it means for your progress.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.