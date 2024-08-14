Starry Studio has finally given us a full breakdown of Once Human’s cosmetic refunds and account-wide purchase overhaul. Since launch, players have been calling on the team to improve the store because every purchase is locked to that individual character, not the overarching account that buys it. With a steady playerbase on Steam, Starry has been really good about listening to and taking action on feedback since Once Human’s launch, so it’s great to finally know exactly what’s going on with the account-wide cosmetics.

An awful lot is happening with the Once Human cosmetic changes, so I’m going to break it all down for you. Before that, though, it’s worth noting that Starry Studio actually delayed the account-wide change last month to make room for server fixes. Making cosmetics work for players has been the biggest player complaint at launch, however, and now it’s finally coming.

So what’s happening? All your cross-character purchases in the survival game are being merged, including “in-game currency and paid cosmetics.” That means all your premium Crystgin (the currency for the in-game store) and fashion items across multiple characters are being brought together, and you’ll get refunds for duplicates. Once you log in just check which of your items have the ‘Cross-Character Sharing’ tag, as these purchases can be used between characters.

If you made any duplicate purchases for multiple characters, Starry Studio is refunding those extra items when they merge as well. So you should get the Crystgin you previously spent on multiple cosmetics back in your account, essentially.

If you have multiple characters with separate weapon cosmetic progression, all these values will be added together to create a new total progression for that weapon shared by all characters. If these values together are enough to instantly redeem the permanent version of a weapon cosmetic, you will both unlock this version of the weapon skin and be refunded the excess in equivalent Crystgin.

If you’ve purchased a premium battle pass, things work a little differently. Cosmetics from the paid tiers are shared, but your battle pass level and payment status for each character are not – they remain separated. Cosmetics from the free battle pass tiers are also not shared, only the premium ones are.

Duplicate battle pass purchases will be refunded in Crystgin, though, and identical cosmetics from multiple passes will be converted into Lightforge Relics. Starry Studio also recommends that you go through your mailbox and backpack to create space, as otherwise refunds might take longer.

Once Human’s account-wide cosmetic overhaul is due on Thursday August 15.

Once Human's account-wide cosmetic overhaul is due on Thursday August 15.

