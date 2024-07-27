Starry Studio says it has no current plans to add a first-person mode to Once Human, but does suggest that FPS “elements” could be added to the colossal Steam survival game further down the line. This comes as part of the developer’s feedback on three concerns from the community: character, controls, and camera. While the first-person dream is still out of reach, Starry is planning some changes to movement, as many players have been calling out how sluggish Once Human is right now. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, with open communication and action based on community feedback, Once Human has what it takes to stick around for quite some time yet.

This Once Human developer update is a big one, so I’m going to break it down feature by feature, and tell you exactly what each means for the present and future of the survival game.

First up, Starry Studio’s comments on an FPS perspective. “Including a first-person perspective may result in conflicts with the current game design. In response to your requests, we will consider adding first-person elements into future scenarios and game modes. However, we have no plans to add a first-person perspective to the game at present.”

The way Once Human is built right now goes against a first-person perspective in the game, but Starry Studio is certainly open to adding one in the future. The gameplay needs to be relevant, though, so don’t expect a constant shift between the two perspectives like in PUBG.

Next up, Starry Studio confirms that it is working to remove the 0.3-second delay before your character starts moving. “The movement windup animation consists of about 20 movements and is quite intricate, so refining some of the details will require some time,” the developer adds, with the improvement coming in a future update.

Vaulting is also being upgraded. Right now your character simultaneously vaults and jumps at once, but Starry says it intends to change this so “the character only begins vaulting after reaching a certain height.” The changes to movement and vaulting should make getting around in Once Human much smoother, and it’s all planned for mid-August.

The team also talks about cursor delay but assures players that this issue has already been resolved, asking you to report the problem if it persists in the free Steam game. Then there are the players who are worried about 3D motion sickness and the ability to press sprint once without having to hold the button. Both of these problems can actually be toggled off in the settings already, so if you want to change things up you can.

Starry Studio also reaffirms that controller support is on the way to Once Human. So if like me you enjoy the sacrilege of playing a PC shooter with a gamepad, we can start doing that together sometime in August.

I’ve been thoroughly impressed by Starry’s open communication since Once Human launched. The backlash from players prompted the developer to make plans for compensation for queue times and a massive cosmetic overhaul, but the willingness with which it has quickly made these decisions is astounding. Starry continues listening to players and taking swift action, and it’s working.

We've also brought together all the free Once Human codes and updates around the Once Human server status, to help keep you in the loop.

