Once Human developer Starry Studio is already addressing a plethora of issues in the new survival game, as the team promises fixes for lag spikes, PC crashes, and plenty more problems. The open-world survival sandbox has everything from FPS action to base building and user-generated content, helping it rocket up the Steam success charts, but that doesn’t mean the new hit isn’t without trouble.

2024 is the year of the survival game. Between Palworld, Soulmask, Valheim Ashlands, and Enshrouded, the genre is having a packed six months. Now, Once Human is on the scene as well, and Starry Studio already has a colossal hit on its hands. That said, Once Human is still fraught with issues, and now we have a collection of changes on the developer’s radar, with fixes for lag and game crashes chief among them.

“We are analyzing the lagging issue and expect to release some optimizations soon to improve it. Please stay tuned to our community and social media for updates,” Starry Studio writes in the FAQ. “Additionally, we recommend installing the game on a solid-state drive, as this will significantly reduce loading times and alleviate lagging issues.”

If you need a new solid-state drive to help with Once Human, our breakdown of the best SSDs for gaming will help you out.

Starry Studio is also planning optimizations for high memory usage within the next week, which will alleviate pressure on your CPU. Some Intel 13th and 14th generation CPUs cause Once Human to crash during the shader compilation at start-up as well, with Starry Studio recommending impacted players either update their BIOS or install Intel Extreme Tuning Utility and lower the ‘Performance Core Ratio’ to 54x.

Once Human is also going to start supporting key rebindings, controllers on PC, and DLSS and FSR upscaling throughout August as well. This comes as Starry Studio promises to make purchased cosmetics available on all characters, with players getting in-game refunds to let them buy the account-wide version of the same cosmetics when released, which will be happening by August at the latest.

As you get started in Starry Studio’s colossal survival sandbox, we’ve put together all the Once Human codes for some free rewards alongside the Once Human Twitch drops and how you collect them.

