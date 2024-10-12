Once Human offers free rewards as compensation for lag woes

Starry Studio is apologizing for ongoing lag problems in Once Human, and offers up a slate of free items as compensation. There’s also a three-step plan in place to remedy the free Steam game’s connectivity problems, which is set to come into force in October and beyond. There have been lag issues since Once Human launched earlier this year, but their repetitive nature continues to put a dampener on the experience.

Once Human is raking in the numbers. The free Steam game is one of a handful of 2024 releases that’s kept up incredibly respectable player counts. That said, the problem of server lag is an ever-present one, which Starry Studio now has an entirely new approach to combat.

Starry’s new three-step plan is as follows: release a round of server performance optimization on Friday October 11, do the same on Thursday October 17, and then enter an “ongoing optimization phase.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the recent lag issues many of you have been experiencing,” Starry adds. “Your gameplay experience is our top priority, and now we’re fully committed to resolving these issues.”

To compensate you for the server problems, Starry Studio is giving away free items and currency on Thursday October 17. This includes the following:

Starchrom x 1,000

Mitsuko’s Mark x 150

Stardust Source x 200

Gunpowder x 30

Canned Seafood in Oil x 1

October 17 is also the same day that the new Once Human The Way of Winter update starts. Starry Studio says you’ll be able to join the PvE scenario by redeeming a single Server Exit Card for one Mitsuko’s Mark in the shop.

“We’ve made several optimizations specific to this scenario [The Way of Winter], which should significantly reduce lag issues. We encourage you to experience this new content. Ongoing optimization to ensure smooth gameplay remains our highest priority.”

We’ve had updates about the Once Human lag issues before, but it looks like Starry is still struggling under the weight of the playerbase. Even in October, Once Human is still pulling in around 75,000 concurrent players a day on Steam. Here’s hoping that The Way of Winter’s own optimizations bring the problem to a speedy end, then.

