Once Human is an incredibly popular game launch marred by ongoing problems. Starry Studio’s Steam survival hit isn’t the first game to need constant maintenance at release and it definitely won’t be the last, but between a cosmetic mishap, long queue times, and ongoing gameplay bugs, there’s a lot of work to be done. To top it off, it’s now been a week since the developer promised to improve Once Human’s lag problem, and the team says it has finally identified the “root cause.”

“It has come to our attention that certain players are still experiencing lagging issues, despite our previous announcement,” Starry Studio writes on the Once Human Discord. “Rest assured, our team has identified the root cause and is working diligently to address it. This may continue to affect some players, but we want to assure you that we are committed to resolving this matter, even over the weekend.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this ongoing issue may cause and appreciate your understanding,” Starry Studio adds. Here’s hoping the team fixes the survival game soon, then.

Starry Studio’s update comes one week after it acknowledged Once Human’s lag and crashing problems in the free Steam game, with “optimizations” promised at that time. With the lag issue persisting, Starry Studio advises that you install Once Human on a solid-state drive if you haven’t, as this should alleviate some of the lagging issues. If you’re looking for an upgrade, we’ve already put together a breakdown of how to pick the best SSD for gaming, so be sure to check that out.

Despite Once Human’s colossal Steam popularity, Starry Studio has been doing a lot of damage control since its launch. The studio’s Once Human refund plan for players buying multiple cosmetics is yet to come into effect, and the developer also promises “compensation” for long queue times as well.

None of this is to say the game isn’t doing well, with Once Human still hitting 200,000 concurrent players every day on Steam alone, but the road to success is still paved with potholes.

Make sure you keep up to date with the Once Human server status to be ready for maintenance, and there are some free Once Human Twitch drops you need to claim too.

