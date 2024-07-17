When we talk about the post-apocalypse there are only two names that tend to come up – Fallout and Mad Max. The latter of these is enjoying a renaissance following two recent very well received movies and while not an official crossover, Once Human is getting a new event that appears to be very much inspired by it. So if you’ve ever fancied yourself a road warrior, it might be time to head into the game and hit the highway.

With the next patch for the open-world game, players will be able to head to the Red Sands region and hit up a new event that’ll provide a chance to smash open a massive score. Every night in Once Human a Rosetta truck will head through the zone and it’s filled with Sproutlets. Players can crack open this truck and feast on the goods inside, mainly by ramming it with vehicles to send it off the road. Once it’s crashed it’s time to grab Sproutlets – as many as you can carry – though you will have to activate PvP in order to take part.

There are no downsides to taking part in this activity as gear drops and durability loss are both disabled, so if you’ve watched Furiosa recently and wanted to take part – you now can. In addition, while the developer states that PvP is required for this version of the event, a PvE version will become available in the future.

Along with the new event a big slice of updates and changes will be hitting the game too. 77 bug fixes and optimization changes are included, ranging from stopping server merges to dialog corrections, UI alterations, and much more. It’s a packed patch and there are even a few more outfits landing in the game’s store, so if you wanted to enhance your meta’s style – you might find the look you need now.

This event and patch will go live for Once Human on Thursday July 18 and you can take a look at the full update notes here. Once Human is free to play, so if you want to dive in you can do so over on Steam.

