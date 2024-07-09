Once Human has one big problem, but a fix is coming

Once Human is due to launch later today, Tuesday, July 9. It’s a new survival game that looks like it could take on the juggernaut that is Rust. Unfortunately, there’s one big problem which may throw a spanner in the works, but the good news is that it’s only temporary.

An official Once Human FAQ posted on the game’s Steam page has revealed that, when it launches later today, people logging in to the new survival game will only be able to create one character per account “due to technical limitations,” the devs say. Additionally, “after joining a server, you will not be able to create a character on any other server.” You’ll need to coordinate with your friends if you want to play together. Fortunately, the devs confirmed they “aim to provide support for multiple characters per account in August 2024,” so we shouldn’t have to stick to just the one character for too long.

This means you won’t be able to make a character, experiment a bit, then create a new and improved one. If you accidentally waste a rare piece of loot, you’ll have to live with that mistake. At least until August.

I’m just going to consider the entire month of July one long tutorial. While it’s a little annoying I won’t be able to server hop to join friends in other countries easily, I like the fact that I’ll be forced to stick with one character and make peace with my mistakes. I’m a sucker for save scumming, so anything that prevents that, even a technical limitation like this, I actually enjoy.

Once Human launches today, Tuesday July 9 at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST. You can get it on Steam right here.

