As new survival game Once Human continues to hold strong on Steam following the launch of its latest update, developer Starry Studio promises to tackle players aiming to “undermine the fairness and enjoyment of the game” in its new PvP mode, Prismverse’s Clash. The arrival of Once Human update 1.2 has seen the free Steam game push back ahead of rivals such as Rust, DayZ, and 7 Days to Die on the Valve storefront, but terrain exploits have caused problems for those diving into its newest game mode.

New Once Human mode Prismverse’s Clash arrived last week with patch 1.2, and it pits two teams of Metas against one another in a faction-based fight to claim Prism Deviations. It’s proved to be a popular addition to the survival game so far, but unfortunately it’s also been plagued by players “exploiting terrain features such as mountains and bodies of water to become invincible or nearly invincible.” Obviously this sucks a lot of the fun out of proceedings, so Starry states it’s intending to “take strict action against these violations.”

In particular, it notes that “once any of these violations are confirmed,” it will wipe all points earned by the offending character, and will ban that player’s account “for a minimum of 30 days.” While that should be more than enough to deter most, it adds that, “for severe cases, bans can last up to ten years.” The developer will also “investigate any associated accounts, and if they are found to be connected, appropriate actions will be taken on all accounts involved.”

Should you spot anyone breaking the rules, Starry asks you to take a “clear screenshot or photo” of the troublemaker in action, and then submit a report via the game’s customer support tools (available from the top-right corner when you open the Escape menu). In addition to this, Starry is planning to introduce a new detection system for Prism Deviations, and adds that they’ll no longer be able to be placed in securement units in water. “We hope all Metas will follow the game rules and help maintain a fair and fun environment for everyone,” it concludes.

Make sure to keep watch for the next Once Human server wipe so you aren’t caught off-guard, and grab all the latest active Once Human codes to get your hands on free materials and resources as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.